Jacksonville College track and field adds a pair of jumpers

Jacksonville College continues to fill out it's inaugural track and field roster.
Head coach Kirby Shepherd has recently added two student-athletes that specialize in jumps.
Recent Gladewater High School graduate Christian Lacy will join the men's team in time for the 2020 season.
The Lady Jaguars have picked up the services of Skylar Pinkard from track and field talent-rich Winnie-East Chambers High School — Pinkard is one of five East Chambers seniors that have signed commitment letters to continue in their sport at the collegiate level.
Pinkard also played basketball at East Chambers.
JC will be fielding a full track and field team for the first time in school history beginning in the 2020-21 school year.
