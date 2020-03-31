Jacksonville College track and field signs 3 East Texans

Despite the myriad of challenges that the COVID-19 crisis has dealt to high schools and colleges, Jacksonville College head track and field coach Kirby Shepherd has been able to get quite a lot accomplished, all things considered.
Shepherd has signed a trio of men for the school's new track and field program, which officially gets under way in the 2020-21 school year. The Jaguars fielded a limited squad (men only) that finished in third place in the team standings at a meet at Southern Arkansas University on Feb. 29.
JC's first official track and field signee is Malachi Pipkin from Gladewater High School.
Pipkin competed in 100 and 200 meter races this season. Last year he represented his school in both the 110 and 200 meter hurdle competitions.
Goodrich High School's Javorius Garrett should give Shepherd some versatility. Garrett won the District 29-A championship in the 200 and 400 meter events last year. He also placed in long jump and triple jump.
Eric Canada of Carthage High School has also signed with JC. Canada was a Class 4A state qualifier in cross country last season. He is expected to bolster the Jags' chances in the distance races during track and field season.
Jacksonville College athletic Ken Hamilton said that it is important for the college's coaches to continue their recruiting efforts, even though it is anything but business as usual.
“Although there is no face-to-face recruiting efforts allowed (due to COVID-19 precautions) by the NJCAA right now, I have told all of our coaches that recruiting efforts should continue,” he said. “There are things that they can do to stay current and not fall behind.”
