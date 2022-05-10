Jacksonville College track and field to cap off fruitful season at national meet

The Jacksonville College track and field program is one of the college's newest athletic teams and it has been, arguably, the most success program that JC has fielded in the 2021-22 school term.
Nine Jaguars and one Lady Jaguar have qualified — some in more than one event — for the NJCAA Division I Track and Field Championships, which are scheduled to take place on May 19-21 at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.
The JC men, who are coached by Kirby Shepherd, are currently ranked No. 24 in the land in the latest poll.
Anthony East III heads the list of JC men that will journeying to Kansas next week.
East III has qualified in the 200 Meter Dash, with a seed time of 20.53, and in the 400 Meter Dash, with a seed time of 46.20.
Both of his seed times are second fastest among the men that have qualified for the respective events.
East III has also punched his ticket to nationals in the 100 Meter Dash, with a clocking of 10.49.
He will also be taking part in two of the Jag relays teams who have earned a spot at nationals.
The 4X100 Meter Relay unit is made of Jesse Adams, Joel Aihia, Everett Sadler and East III.
Ricky Williams, Justin Malnar, Mitchell Hackstedt and East III comprise the JC 4X400 Meter Relay squad.
Jordan Douglas and Isaac Holland will also be running in the 4X400 at nationals, according to Shepherd.
Sadler has earned a place at nationals in the 100 Meters (10.53) and in the 200 Meters (21.45).
Also punching his ticket into the 100 Meters and the 200 Meters is Aihia. His seed times are 10.51 and 21.39, respectively.
The Lady Jags will be represented by Jaiyah Hodge.
Hodge qualified for nationals in High Jump in JC's first meet of the season. Reports indicate that she has continued to improve throughout the spring, with her top effort being 5'-5”.
Hodge currently has the ninth-best score heading into nationals.
“I cannot wait to see what all she (Hodge) accomplishes at her next stop,” Shepherd said. “She has been such a huge part of getting these programs to the level they are.”
Sheperd said that he is proud of the entire team and that he believes that a bright future is on the horizon for these student-athletes.
“We are so proud of the entire team,” Shepherd said. “This program has been taken to all new standards because of everyone on this team. They have been working so hard since they got here in August. I cannot wait to get everyone back here next year to see them accomplish even more great things.”
