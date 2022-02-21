BRENHAM - The Jaguars of Jacksonville College tagged Blinn College with a 70-64 loss on Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.
JC (7-19, 3-14), got key defensive stops in the final strides, which forced Blinn to foul the Jags late.
The JC men shot 71.4-percent (15-21) from the charity stripe compared to the Buccaneers hitting 3-6 from the line.
The Jags hit 9-21 (42.9-percent) from3-point land, while the Bucs hit 5-21 (23.8-percent) from behind the arc.
Jaden Young led JC in scoring by dropping in 20 points.
Donta Coady scored 17 points to go along with six rebounds while Jadamion Givan knocked in 14 points and hauled in nine rebounds.
JC is scheduled to host Angelina College at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
