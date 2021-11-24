Jacksonville College women stop SU-Shreveport, 78-70

McKinzee “MJ” Jefferson, a true freshman out of McKinney, dropped in 20 points to propel the Jacksonville College Lady Jaguars to a 78-70 victory over Southern University-Shreveport on Tuesday night at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
JC evened its slate art 2-2 with the win.
Other players of impact for head coach Terry Gray's Lady Jags were Britney Gonzalez (Soph., Irving) who scored 15 points, Emily Bungar (Fr., Rankin) who added 14 points and Kemara Hyson (Soph., San Antonio), who poured in 14 points.
The Lady Jags will return to action on Tue., Nov. 30 when they entertain Collin College at 5:30 p.m.
On Sat. Dec. 4, JC will play an exhibition against the 903 Elite at 2 p.m. in Jacksonville.
