Jacksonville College women upset Kilgore, 53-46

Kamara Hyson and Rylee Lavender combined to go 17-20 from the free throw line, which fueled Jacksonville College to a 53-46 upset over Kilgore College on Wednesday evening at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
Coming into the contest, the Lady Jaguars were shooting just north of 65% from the line for the season. On Wednesday the JC women drained 22-27 (81.5%) from the charity stripe.
Hyson totaled 13 points, 11 of which came in the second half, to compliment her four rebounds and six assists.
Lavender led JC in scoring with 14 points; she also came down with six rebounds. Monica Horne came in off the bench to knock in 10 points and haul in five boards.
The Lady Jags took the lead for good with 6:11 left in the game following a triple from the left side by Britney Gonzalez, who accounted for all of the Lady Jags' three treys.
KC stayed on pace with the Lady Jags and even managed to pull to within a point, 43-42, at the 2:27 mark after the Lady Rangers' Kerrighan Dunn dropped in a shot from behind the arc.
Hyson gave her team a quick lift by scoring five-straight points, however, to enable the Purple and Gray to go up by seven, with 29 ticks left in the game.
KC led 19-14 at halftime and 31-29 going into the fourth quarter, in a game that neither team had a tremendous amount of success in shooting from the field.
The Lady Rangers suffered their third-straight loss and slipped to 5-9, 4-6 with the defeat.
JC will look to make it two in-a-row at 2 p.m. Saturday by taking on Panola in Carthage.
