Jacksonville College XC teams get in final prep for nationals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Open, held on Saturday at War Memorial Park in Little Rock, Ark. proved to be exactly what the doctor ordered for cross country teams from Jacksonville College.
“The weather was perfect and the course was tough,” JC head cross country coach Kirby Shepherd said. “It was definitely the hilliest course (that they) have ran on all year. It was a good experience because it was very similar to the course they will be running at Nationals in Fort Dodge, Iowa in a few weeks.”
The Jaguars finished fourth in the team standings, with 117 points while finishing in front of Louisiana-Monroe and Philander Smith.
Central Arkansas (26), Arkansas-Little Rock (40) and Louisiana-Lafayette (82), were the top placing teams.
Jaron Hamilton, an unattached runner, led the field to the finish line and was timed in 25:52.
Isaih Garzon, a sophomore from Goodrich, Texas, ran the 8K course in 27:34 and was the first Jag to finish the race. He came in 13th place.
In 26th place was Wesley Rogers (28:41), followed by Brian Ramirez (30th, 29:25), Javorius Green (35th, 30:10) and Jose Garza (40th, 31:17)
Shepherd said that considering the Jags were without the services of two men due to injury and two due to rest, he was pleased with the squad's performance.
“Isaih Garzon ran his best time of the season and was only a few seconds from a personal record (PR),” Shepherd said. “He battled all race with the front group and finished in 13th place.
“Brian Ramirez ran a PR,” Shepherd said. “After being out a few weeks it's good to see him progressing like we need him to be. I think he's going to surprise a lot of people come Nationals time.”
LADY JAGUARS
The JC women finished in seventh place, earning 220 points, in the team standings. There were nine teams entered in the 5K race.
Missouri State won the team title, after finishing with 29 points.
Central Arkansas (40) came in second place, with Arkansas Little Rock (83) taking third.
Julia Webb (unattached) posted a winning time of 18:04.
Jarrell, Texas-freshman Natalie Mason stopped the timer on 21:45, which gave her the top finish on the Lady Jag team. Mason came in at 21:45.
“Natalie Mason ran under 22 for the second time this season, and barely missed her PR of 21:38,” Shepherd said. “Vanessa Fernandez and Jaiyah Hodge also stepped up and ran tough (on Saturday).”
Vanessa Fernandez (45th) was timed in 22:20 and Jaiyah Hodge was 51st, finishing in 22:28.
Completing the order of finish for the Lady Jags was Fabiola Hernandez (61st, 23:42) and Victoria Gutierrez (62nd, 23:46).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.