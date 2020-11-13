Jacksonville College XC teams to run in national championships Sat.

Jacksonville College's cross country teams are in North Central Iowa today, waiting for the NJCAA Division I Cross Country Championships to get under way.
The Lady Jaguars will hit the trails at 9:30 a.m., with the men set to start at 10:15 a.m.
The national title meet is being held in Fort Dodge, Iowa and is hosted by Iowa Central Community College.
The Lady Jags and Jags, who are coached by Kirby Shepherd, could have to cope with some chilly temperatures on Saturday.
The weather man is predicting a low of 31 degrees and a high of only 46 degrees for Fort Dodge, and there is a chance for rain.
