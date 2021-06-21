The Intercollegiate Tennis Association has announced the recipients of the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association Men’s Regional Awards.
Jonathan Becker of Jacksonville College has been named 2021 Region II Wilson ITA Coach of the Year. The Jacksonville Tennis Association congratulates Becker for earning this distinction.
The ITA is the governing body of college tennis, overseeing men’s and women’s varsity tennis at all levels including, NCAA Divisions I, II, III, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and Junior/community college.
Every year the ITA recognizes coaches and players for their excellence on the court and in their communities throughout the season.
Other Region II winners include:
• ITA Assistant Coach of the Year – Luc Godin, Tyler Junior College
• ITA Rookie of the Year – Cash Hanzlik, Tyler Junior College
• ITA Most Improved Sophomore – Michel Zobel, Collin College
• ITA Sophomore Player of the Year – Jaycer Lyeons, Tyler Junior College
• ITA Community Service Award – Collin College
Having been named as a Regional Coach of the Year, Becker is a finalist for the national Coach of the Year award which is set to be announced Thursday, June 24.
