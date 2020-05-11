Jacksonville College's Donahue to play for Oklahoma Christian

After a productive freshman campaign as a member of the Jacksonville College Jaguar basketball team, LaMarcus Donahue will be saddling up and heading to Oklahoma Christian University (NCAA Division II, Lone Star Conference) in Oklahoma City.
Donahue will be joining the Eagle basketball team at Oklahoma Christian later this year.
Donahue played in 29 games during the 2019-20 season at JC and drew 12 starts.
He averaged 24.9 minutes a game.
Averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 points a night, Donahue, who starred as a prep player at Houston Dekaney High School, proved to be a force on both ends of the court for head coach Louis Truscott's Jags.
Oklahoma Christian finished with a 10-17 overall record last season and finished 9-13 in conference play.
