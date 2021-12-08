Jacksonville comes away with 37-24 road win over Pine Tree

LONGVIEW — Jacksonville finished with a bang in stopping Pine Tree, 37-24, in a non-district game that took place in Longview on Tuesday.
The Fightin' Maidens lead by only five points going into the fourth quarter when Chaznil Scott and Kiah Cox buckled down on the offensive end to make sure Jacksonville (6-8) came home with the win.
Scott scored six of her team-high 12 points in the final frame, while Cox poured in seven of her eight points in the last quarter of action.
Kristiana Huddleston accounted for 11 points, which included a pair of threes in the opening quarter.
Jacksonville will travel to Athens on Friday night.
The loss dropped the Lady Pirates to 2-8.
