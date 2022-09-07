Jacksonville-Crandall Preview: Indians to face toughest test yet on Friday

Jermaine Taylor(3), right, is pictured running the football for Jacksonville during last week's game against Whitehouse. The Indians (0-2) host Crandall (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

Jacksonville will again be in action at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday night when the Indians are slated to host the Pirates from Crandall.

This will be the third-consecutive season that the two schools have opposed one another on the gridiron, with the Pirates edging the Tribe 38-25 in 2020 in Jacksonville and knocking off the Indians 51-36 in Crandall to open the 2021 campaign.

The Pirates, who are members of District 7-5A-II will enter play with a 2-0 record having nipped Forney 58-55 in Week 1 and sailing past Kaufman 45-10 last week.

Conversly, Jacksonville is 0-2.

After a respectable 21-6 loss to Sulphur Springs (2-0) in the opener, the Indians

