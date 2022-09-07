Jacksonville-Crandall Preview: Indians to face toughest test yet on Friday

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cherokee County through 915 AM CDT... At 850 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mount Selman, or near Jacksonville, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Jacksonville, Bullard, Mount Selman, Mixon and Reese. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH