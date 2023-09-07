Jacksonville-Crandall Preview: Tribe must fix running game woes

Jacksonville will travel to Crandall Friday in search of its first win of the season.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Pirate Stadium.
The Indians are 0-2, having lost their most recent contest to rival Whitehouse, 51-19.
The Pirates (1-1) recorded their first win of the season last week when they knocked off Kaufman 22-15.
This will be the fourth-straight season that the Indians and the Bucs have collided and Crandall has come out on top in each of the three previous games. The Pirates’ average margin of victory has been 11 points.
At The Historic Tomato Bowl last year, Crandall eked out a 42-37 win.
Arguably, the one element of the game that needs the most improvement from last week is the Indian ground attack; something that has always been vital in maximizing the Tribe’s passing attack, according to head caoch Jason Holman.
After rushing for 168 yards (4.2 average yards per carry) against Sulphur Springs in Week 1, Whitehouse held the Indians to a mere 34 total rushing yards (1.6 yards per carry) last week.
Jacksonville has yet to score a rushing touchdown in 2023.
Reese Hicks leads the Tribe in rushing, with 92 yards on 18 carries, followed by Didi Mares (13-81).
The Jacksonville offensive line is largely inexperienced, and is learning as they go from week to week. They are also a tad undersized, which doesn't help the situation.
If Jacksonville can find a way to successfully run the football this week, the game should be close.
The Tribe passing game has been solid through two games. Quarterback Brady McCown has completed 28-of-61 attempts for 422 yards and four touchdowns.
Ezekiel Whitaker emerge as another go-to pass catcher for the Indians last week. For the season the junior has seven catches for 109 yards and one touchdown.
Jermaine Taylor (12-251, 2 TDs) is Jacksonville’s top receiver.
Next wekk Jacksonville will celebrate Homecoming 2023 when Pine Tree pays a visit to the Tomato Bowl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.