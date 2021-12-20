Jacksonville cruises past Kilgore, 58-34

KILGORE — Jacksonville traveled to the heart of the East Texas Oil Belt to record its latest blowout — a 58-34 win over Kilgore — that took place Friday evening at Bulldog Gymnasium.
And, the game could have been much more one-sided.
With the Indians (14-2) playing a somewhat leisurely style of basketball for the first half, with the reserves getting quite a bit of playing time, Jacksonville led by only seven points, 20-13, at halftime, against a Kilgore team that has struggled this fall.
Things changed in the third quarter when head coach Mark Alexander's Tribe came out and pressed, forcing the Bulldogs to turn the ball over 11 times in the segment.
Jacksonville scored 24 points to Kilgore's four in the frame, and just like that Jacksonville's lead swelled to 27 points going into the fourth period.
Devarion Boyd's second-straight bucket that came with just under 3:00 to play in the affair, gave the Indians their biggest lead of the night, 58-27.
Vito High ended the evening with 15 points, which included three triple, for Jacksonville.
Karmelo Clayborne tossed in 13 points and drained a pair of triples, while Devin McCuin scored nine points and canned one 3-pointer.
Jermaine Taylor came in off of the bench to knock in eight points and pull down seven rebounds.
Kalvin Bryant led Jacksonville in the rebounding department, with 11.
Next up for the Indians is a road game at Tatum on Monday. Following a short break for Christmas, the Tribe will face off against Lindale at 5:30 p.m.on Dec. 27. That contest will come on the first day of the Wagstaff Classic at Tyler Junior College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.