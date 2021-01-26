Jacksonville defense holds Whitehouse in check late to win, 49-40

Jacksonville's defense held Whitehouse scoreless in the final 2:04 of Tuesday's District 16-5A thriller that was played insider John Alexander Gymnasium, and the Indians earned a 49-40 win as a result.
The Indians had the Wildcats on the ropes by the mid way point of the first quarter, but they could never deliver a knock-out punch, as the Wildcats came back from double-digit deficits on four occasions.
The Jacksonville win moved the Indians (3-2 in conference play) into a tie with Nacogdoches, who beat Tyler High, 59-42, on Tuesday, for second place, behind Huntsville.
Whitehouse (2-3 in 16-5A) slipped into fourth place following the loss.
Both school's defensive play proved to be critical in this game, as Jacksonville took advantage of several wide-open shots in the third quarter to move to 43-30 lead after three quarters of play.
The Indians made Whitehouse pay for its sub-par defensive play to can three uncontested 3-pointers and an uncontested 2-pointer in the period.
Two of the triples were by Vito High, who finished with 12 points for the Indians — Devin McCuin also scored 12 for Jacksonville.
The Indians outscored the Wildcats 15-9 in the segment.
Whitehouse battled for the full 32:00, however, and after the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run to start the final frame, the Jacksonville lead had been trimmed to 43-36 with 4:45 left in regulation.
The Wildcats pulled to within seven points again with 2:04 remaining after Hayden Grigsby made a basket, making the score 47-40 in favor of Jacksonville, but that was as close as Whitehouse would get to winning.
Grigsby ended up with a game-high 16 points and Erick Hendrick pitched in 12 for the visitors.
Jacksonville led 18-10 after one quarter of play and 28-21 at the break.
Kameron Conwell chipped in 10 points for the Indians and Karmelo Clayborne scored seven.
Jacksonville continues league play at 6:45 p.m. Friday when a trip to Tyler High is on tap.
FRESHMEN: Jacksonville 32, Whitehouse 18. No junior varsity game was played due to COVID-19 protocols involving Jacksonville.
