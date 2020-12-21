Jacksonville defense keys 47-28 win over Kilgore

Jacksonville head boy's basketball coach Mark Alexander was happy that he had a collection of healthy players going into Friday evening's game against Kilgore; although he was concerned a bit that his squad hadn't had enough practice time to be sufficiently prepared for the battle.
The Indians proved to be more than ready as they batted the Bulldogs, 47-28, at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
Jacksonville used a high-energy defense, reminiscent of some of the better Jacksonville teams in the past, plus a lethal dose of treys to collect the victory.
The first half was played on even terms as each club had 16 points to start play in the third quarter.
The Indians quickly took control of the situation when Karmelo Clayborne and Devin McCuin hit back-to-back triples from nearly the same spot on the court (near straight away) midway of the third stanza to lift Jacksonville to a 22-18 lead.
The Tribe (3-3) went on to separate from the Bulldogs by winning the period, 13-5, after closing the segment on a 10-3 run.
Following a Vito High 3-pointer that came with 5:38 to go in the game, Jacksonville increased its margin to 14 points, 38-24.
Jacksonville led by as many as 20 points, 44-24, after McCuin scored on a driving layup from the right side at the 2:18 mark.
The Indians drained a half-dozen treys in the final half, while Kilgore was unable to connect from afar.
High, who sank three shots from beyond the arc, led Jacksonville in scoring by firing in 14 points, followed by Clayborne with 10. Clayborne hit two triples.
McCuin added eight points and Kameron Conwell had seven.
Kilgore was led in scoring by Chance Ingram with 12.
NOTE: Friday was Senior Night for the Indian and Maiden basketball teams. Honored in pregame ceremonies were Taylor Alexander-Wade, Lukidrian Williams, Wade Kennedy, Kameron Conwell, Casey Avery, Matthew Wilson and Patrick Clater. Maiden seniors included Grace Abercrombie and Katelynn Hogg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.