Jacksonville drubs Dragons, 67-44

No high drama, nothing fancy, just a group of Jacksonville Indians doing their respective jobs on the court.
And when the final horn sounded inside John Alexander Gymnasium on Tuesday night, the Indians had racked up a 67-44 victory over the Golden Dragons from Nacogdoches.
Not a bad night's work.
The Tribe's conquest moved Jacksonville to 19-4, 2-0 and changed Nacogdoches' record to 12-13, 0-2.
The Tribe led 35-25 at intermission.
Nacogdoches pulled to withing six points, 37-31, after JP Steadman sank a pair of free throws with 5:27 left in the third quarter. That would be as close as the Dragons would get to pulling off the upset.
Jacksonville countered by going on an 8-2 run to gain control of the game.
Vito High closed out the segment by draining a pair of treys in the last :56 of the third to put the home team in front, 53-37, going into the fourth period.
High, who canned four 3-pointers in the game, finished with 14 points — as did Karmelo Clayborne — with four Indians ending up in double figures. High came down with four rebounds and Clayborne had two.
Devin McCuin tallied 13 points with Jermaine Taylor adding 10. Taylor also led Jacksonville with nine boards.
Kasey Canady came in off the bench and tossed in eight points, including a pair of corner treys, for the Indians.
The Dragons' top point maker was Steadman with 14 points, followed by Jahquay Sweat with 13.
Jacksonville and Huntsville (8-6, 2-0) are scheduled to clash Friday evening in Huntsville. The Hornets' league wins came against Nacogdoches and Whitehouse.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Jacksonville 41, Nacogdoches 37.
