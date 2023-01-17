Jacksonville drubs Palestine, 69-37

Four men scored in double figures for Jacksonville and the Indians were able to cruise past Palestine, 69-37, in Jacksonville on Tuesday evening.
The Tribe improved to 15-8, 1-1 while the Wildcats are also now 15-8, 1-1.
Karmelo Clayborne drained a triple from the corner at the 1:48 mark of the opening period, which gave Jacksonville an 11-9 lead at the time. The Tribe led the rest of the way in recording a dominating victory.
Clayborne led the home team in scoring with 19 points. He also had came down with five rebounds.
Other Indians to score in double digits included Devin McCuin (18), Jermaine Taylor (12) and Koda Canady (10).
Davarian Boyd pulled down nine rebounds for the Indians and McCuin had eight boards.
Jacksonville closed out the second frame on a 14-4 run to carry a 33-19 into the break.
This was after the Wildcats managed to pull to win four points, 19-15, with 5:20 to go in the first half.
That was as close as the Wildcats would get to winning the game.
The Indians outscored the Wildcats 22-11 in the third. Jacksonville made good on four treys in the third segment.
Taj’Shawn Wilson canned 17 points to lead Palestine in scoring.
Both Jacksonville and Palestine will continue conference play on the road on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Indians will be in Madisonville while the Wildcats are set to invade Hudson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.