Jacksonville earns key district win over Lady Dragons

Jacksonville and Nacogdoches entered Friday's District 16-5A game tied for second place in the league standings behind Huntsville.
After going at it for 32 minutes at the John Alexander Gymnasium, only the Fightin' Maidens remained in the second spot, with Jacksonville defeating Nacogdoches, 47-32.
The Maidens (9-8, 3-1) will wrap up the first round of conference play on Tuesday night by traveling to Huntsville.
Nacogdoches (6-10, 2-2) fell, 45-29, to Huntsville earlier this week.
Jacksonville got off to a slow start, but managed to lead 22-14 at halftime.
Jacksonville head girl's basketball coach Lynn Nabi said he was anxious to see how his team would respond to one of the more physical teams in the conference.
The Lady Dragons held the Maidens' leading scorer Grace Abercrombie to eight points in the first half, but the visitors were not able to capitalize on the offensive end, and were unable to finish off their possessions with points on a consistent basis.
Abercrombie got back on track in the second half, and ended the night as the game's leading scorer with 22 points — she also hauled in eight rebounds —, which included nine points in the pivotal third frame.
The Maidens outscored Nacogdoches 15-8 in the third to take a 37-22 lead into the final quarter.
The Lady Dragons' JaKeysia Flemon made consecutive baskets from the low paint with just over five minutes to play in the period to pull her team to within six, 26-20.
But an uncontested trey by Abercrombie at the 5:10 juncture shot the home team to a nine-point advantage, with that being the closest Nacogdoches would come to claiming victory.
Abercrombie's triple started what turned out to be an 11-2 quarter-closing run by Jacksonville.
Each team scored 10 points in the final quarter.
LaDashia Holman pumped in 12 points for the Maidens to go along with five rebounds.
Andrea Donnell scored five points, but more importantly shagged 17 rebounds — 12 of which were on the offensive end. This was the second time this week Donnell tallied 17 caroms in a game.
Kaniah Anderson chipped in two points and had five rebounds.
Lauren Edwards and Flemon scored 10 apiece for the Lady Dragons.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Nacogdoches 44, Jacksonville 12
