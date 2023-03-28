Jacksonville-ex Katelynn Hogg excels on the track

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Southern Arkansas University (NCAA, Division II) sophomore Katelynn Hogg, a graduate of Jacksonville High School, had a banner day on Saturday at the Dan Veach Invitational, which took place in Magnolia, Ark.
The lightning-fast Hogg competed in four events and won two first place awards while coming in second place and fourth place in her remaining events.
Hogg was a part of the SAU first-place-winning "B" team in the 4X100 Meter Relay and the "A" unit in the 4X400 Meter Relay.
Hoog ran the third leg of the 4X100 meter event and the second leg of the 4X400 Meter Relay.
In the 100 Meter Dash, Hogg came in first place, posting a winning time of 12.51.
Her fourth place finish was in the 200 Meter Dash, where she was timed in 26.08.
SAU Track & Field will be taking part in the Carl Knight Invitational at Stephen F. Austin State University on Thursday, April 6.
