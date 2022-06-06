Jacksonville High School athletic director and head football coach Jason Holman has named Jason McClendon and Bradley Gandy as the Indians' new coordinators.
McClendon will work on the offensive side and Gandy will lead the Jacksonville defense.
McClendon and Gandy served in the same capacities, working under Holman, at Tatum High School, last season.
“It's been a long process in getting them over here, as they were not able to get an early release from the previous school,” Holman explained. “They are here now and are ready to go, just in time for our summer workout program.”
Holman said that McClendon is “well versed” in the power spread offense and is an excellent mentor to quarterbacks.
“Coach McClendon also is a good organizer and he has a good system to teach to the coaches and the kids.”
The Louisiana Christian University (formally Louisiana College) graduate has coaching experience in both Texas and Louisiana and has coached in public as well as private schools.
Gandy is a coaches son, who brings 15 years of coaching experience with him to Jacksonville.
“Coach Gandy was the defensive coordinator at Nacogdoches (High School) when I first got to know him, when I was at Lufkin,” Holman said. “We both have the same defensive mindset, and when I went to Tatum, I knew coach Gandy was the one I wanted for our defensive coordinator.
“He is great with kids and is a great mentor.”
The Tribe began its summer workout program on Monday. The program will run through July 21, with no workouts scheduled for Independence Day week.
Two-a-days for the Tribe will get under way on Monday, August 1.
Jacksonville will have two pre-season scrimmages this season. On August 12, Jacksonville will travel to Kaufman for a dress rehearsal and will host Bullard on August 18. The scrimmage start times are to be announced.
