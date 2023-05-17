Jacksonville Football unveiled a brand-new program Monday that is designed to increase the number of young men who will be participating in freshman football this fall, and eventually junior varsity and varsity football.
Jacksonville head football coach Jason Holman, along with offensive coordinator Jason McClendon, hosted a signing day at the Jacksonville Middle School Gymnasium for all Jacksonville Middle School boys that had pledged to play freshman football this fall.
The ceremony closely mirrored an actual college signing day.
The boys were introduced individually as they made their way in groups of six to the signing table, which was fully decorated in Indian football gear, balloons in the school colors and the like.
Plenty of photographs were taken to document the important day.
Quite a few parents took time out from their day to come and witness the ceremony, and in the end the signees made their way to one end of the gym where an array of delicious refreshments, including a huge cake decorated in Jacksonville blue and gold icing, were served.
“I believe we had 60 of 71 eligible 8th-grade boys to commit to play football as ninth graders,” McClendon, who made it a point to congratulate as many of the boys as he could with a fist bump as they made their way to the signing table, said.
Each young man signed a commitment letter to play football at Jacksonville High School.
Holman and the Fightin’ Indian coaching staff are striving to keep this group of young men together as their 7th and 8th grade football teams at Jacksonville Middle School both went undefeated.
“Being able to stay together is the key to success,” Holman said to the group. “You have a chance to commit, by signing your name, to helping to get Jacksonville Football back to the successful level that we have been at in the past.”
Holman also reminded the group that they had sweat together, bled together and won together for the past two seasons and that it was important for that to continue at the high school level.
Jacksonville Football sideline reporter Matt Montgomery, who also participated in the ceremony, said that it is not a coincidence that strong numbers generally translate to success on the football field.
“I believe our largest group of seniors was 34 in 1996,” Montgomery said. “We went three rounds deep in the playoffs that year. You all have a chance to be a part of the largest senior class in Jacksonville (football) history in a few years.”
One of those signing his commitment letter, Jackson Penn, outlined what the day meant to him.
“(Monday) was a remarkable day,” he said. “It is so important for us to stay together as a team and continue to be able to win together. We have an amazing chemistry, and I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”
Holman closed the ceremony by telling the young men, “We’re excited to have you. We are going to love you, coach you, push you and do what it takes to get the best version of you.”
