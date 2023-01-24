Jacksonville forces Hudson to tap out early

Jacksonville’s speed, quickness and overall athleticism made for a long night for the visiting Hudson Hornets on Tuesday.
The Indians took the Hornets to the woodshed in posting a 56-35 victory.
Jacksonville (17-8, 3-1) is in second place in the District 18-4A standings while Hudson (13-15, 1-3) is holding down the fifth-place spot.
Jacksonville took the lead for good with 7:10 left in the first quarter when Devin McCuin made good on an old fashioned three-point play, giving the Tribe a 3-1 lead.
The Indians led 11-5 after one quarter of action and 26-15 at halftime.
Jacksonville head boy’s basketball Mark Alexander starting substituting in the first period, giving the reserves quite a bit of playing time.
Karmelo Clayborne, one of four Indians to finish in double figures, ended up with 15 points, which included three shots from behind the arc.
Devin McCuin and Jermaine Taylor added 12 points each and Koda Canady came away with 11. Canady sank one triple.
Davarion Boyd paced the Tribe’s rebounding efforts by collecting nine boards.
Jacksonville’s biggest lead of the night – 22 points – came with 2:19 left to play when Taylor drained a pair of shots from the charity stripe.
On Friday night Jacksonville will make the short trip to Rusk to take on the Eagles at 7:30 p.m.
NOTE: The Jacksonville Little Dribblers youth basketball teams and coaches made their way around the court at John Alexander Gymnasium at halftime. Tuesday was Youth Basketball Night. Over 300 youth are taking part in the Little Dribblers program this year.
