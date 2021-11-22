Jacksonville girls defeat FW Southwest Christian for first win

TYLER — The Jacksonville High School girl's basketball team edged Fort Worth Southwest Christian, 27-25, in the Macy Chenevert Memorial Tournament on Saturday. The three-day event was played at Haddad Gymnasium at Bishop T.K. Gorman High School.
The Maidens rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Southwest Christian (4-4), 11-5, to earn the victory, the team's first of the season.
Junior Kristiana Huddleston and Kiah Cox, a freshman knocked down eight points apiece for Jacksonville (1-4).
Senior-forward Kaniah Anderson was named to the All-Tournament team.
The Maidens are scheduled to host Frankston at 12:30 p.m. (varsity tip-off) on Monday.
