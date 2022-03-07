Jacksonville girls down Lady Hornets, 2-0, in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — Jacksonville returned home from Huntsville late Friday evening after defeating the Lady Hornets, 2-0.
Jacksonville (13-3-2, 8-0-1) will host second place Lufkin (9-12-1, 6-2-1) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, which will also be Senior Night.
With a victory on Friday, the Maidens will be able to wrap up their second-straight undefeated district campaign.
Jacksonville last lost a conference match on Feb. 28, 2020 when John Tyler nipped the Maidens, 2-1.
Scoring goals for Jacksonville in the Huntsville match were Evelyn Lara, on an assist by Landry Harmel, and Jewel McCullough. Victoria Villanueva came up with the assist on McCullough's goal.
McCown stated that Jacksonville will not be playing a warm match prior to opening the state Class 5A playoffs the week of March 21, against the fourth place team out of District 15-5A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.