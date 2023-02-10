Jacksonville girls draw Gilmer in bi-district round of state playoffs

Jacksonville will open the Class 4A, Region III state playoffs at 6 p.m. on Tuesday by facing Gilmer at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Fieldhouse.
Jacksonville (24-10, 5-5) is the fourth place team out of District 18-4A while Gilmer (23-8, 12-0) won the District 17-4A championship.
The Lady Buckeyes will take a 14-game winning streak into the contest.
Gilmer defeated the Maidens, 40-34, when the two clubs played on Dec. 1, 2022.
The Jacksonville-Gilmer winner will move on to play either Hamshire-Fannett, Splendora or Jasper in the Area round late next week.
