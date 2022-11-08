Jacksonville girls fall to Lindale in OT

Lindale outscored Jacksonville 5-1 in the final 1:43 of overtime in route to claiming a 52-47 decision over the Maidens, in a non-district game that was played at John Alexander Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Both teams are now 1-1 on the year.
The Lady Eagles scored the first four points in the bonus segment to go up 47-43 with 2:25 left in overtime.
Jacksonville fought back to pull to within a point after Ladasia Holman sank a trey from the right side with 1:44 left to play in the extra period.
Lindale maintained control the rest of the way to earn the win.
Free throws played a big part in the final outcome. Lindale canned 12-18 from the line, while the Maidens hit 8-20.
The Maidens, who are slated to travel to Henderson for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, trailed by five points, 35-30 to open the fourth quarter, but bounced back to win the period 13-8 to force an extra segment.
Kaylee Boyd and Trunijah Butler led Jacksonville in scoring with eight points apiece and Kiah Cox had seven. Lindale did a good job defensively on Cox, who led the Maidens in scoring in Saturday’s victory over Marshall. Cox scored her first points of the evening at the 5:49 mark of the fourth quarter.
Chaznil Scott led the home team in rebounding with 10, followed by Ashuntee Donnell and Cox with eight boards apiece.
Marquicia Robertson popped in five points to compliment her four boards.
Lindale placed three players in double figures. Marley Keith led the way with 16 points, McKenna Burks dropped in 14 and Jillian Ortiz wound up with 13 points, despite missing a little over one period of play with a nose bleed.
Lindale had 13 turnovers to the Maidens’ eight, but Jacksonville was unable to capitalize on the scoreboard.
JV GAME: Jacksonville 43, Lindale 18
