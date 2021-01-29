Jacksonville girls find their groove in second half, stop Tyler 45-37

JACKSONVILLE — It took Jacksonville a half to get going, but once they did the Maidens were able to post a 45-37 victory over the visiting Tyler High Lady Lions on Friday.
The win allowed the Maidens (12-9, 6-2) to strengthen their hold on second place in the District 16-5A standings.
Neither team had much success on hitting its shots from the field in the opening half.
As a result, the Maidens led 8-6 after one period of play, but trailed the Lady Lions (1-7 in 16-5A), 14-13 at halftime.
The third quarter proved to be pivotal as the Maidens outscored Tyler, 14-6, in the period to take a 27-20 lead into the final frame.
Nevertheless, the Lions were able to match strides with Jacksonville for most of the quarter.
A 16-footer by Kamora Jackson at the 2:40 mark of the third pulled Tyler to within two, 22-20.
The Maidens closed down the quarter on a 5-0 run, after a Brooke Hornbuckle deuce and a 3-pointer from Grace Abercrombie.
Jacksonville then went on a 10-3 run to open the fourth to take what was the first of three 14-point leads by the Maidens in the final four minutes.
Tyler's Jackson scored six-straight points in the final 1:43 to get the Tyler deficit down to single digits.
Jackson led her team in scoring by sinking 18 points.
Abercrombie, a College of Charleston signee, finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Maidens.
LaDashia Holman and Katelynn Hogg tossed in eight points each for Jacksonville. Six off Hogg's points came in the fourth quarter.
Jacksonville amassed 42 rebounds to Tyler's 34, with Andrea Donnell snatching down a team-high 16 caroms for the Maidens.
Jacksonville will trek to Nacogdoches on Tuesday, with a 6:30 p.m. tip-off scheduled.
