Jacksonville girls get earn hard-fought win over Whitehouse

Jacksonville's Maidens were able to keep their conference record unblemished by getting past Whitehouse, 1-0, on Tuesday evening at The Historic Tomato Bowl.
An opening half unassisted goal by Michelle Medellin was all the offense that Jacksonville needed to procure victory.
Jacksonville goal keeper Julianna Dublin, was tested late, when the Ladycats were awarded a penalty kick with 4:00 left to play. Dublin passed the test by making the save to preserve her clean sheet win.
The Maidens received stellar defensive play from Erika Garcia, Alexa Medellin and Landry Harmel, according to the team's head coach, Colten McCown.
Jacksonville has allowed just one goal through a half-dozen league encounters.
The Maidens improved to (11-2-1, 6-0) while Whitehouse's record is now 6-7-1, 4-2-1.
At 7 p.m. Friday the Maidens are scheduled to visit Tyler High.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.