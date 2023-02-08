Jacksonville girls lose to Lady Mustangs in regular season finale

Madisonville refused to be denied its 30th win and a District 18-4A championship on Tuesday evening in Jacksonville.
The No. 22-ranked Lady Mustangs outscored the Maidens 26-14 in the second half and went on to garner a 41-26 triumph.
Madisonville will take a 30-4, 9-1 record into the playoffs early next week, while the Maidens (24-10, 5-5) will represent the conference as the fourth place team and will face Gilmer, the District 17-4A champion, in the bi-district round. The date, time and location are to be announced.
Although the Maiden s lost by double digits, Jacksonville was in the game as late as the 5:49 mark of the fourth quarter when a trey off the hand of Kiah Cox, sliced the Lady Mustang lead to 29-24.
Madisonville responded by closing out the affair on a 12-2 run to cement the verdict.
Trunijah Butler scored nine points to lead Jacksonville in scoring, Brooke Hornbuckle tossed in six points and came away with a team high nine rebounds. Cox also ended the night with six points.
Andrea Donnell pitched in five points and snatched down eight boards for the Maidens.
Madisonville received 13 points from Ke’myreul Wheaton and 10 from Makayla Ford.
NOTE: Jacksonville celebrated Senior Night following the conclusion of the game. Maidens playing in their final game at John Alexander Gymnasium were: Ladasia Holman, Brooke Hornbuckle, Andrea Donnell, Kristiana Huddleston, Chaznil Scott and Alyssa Justice.
