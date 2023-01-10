Jacksonville girls pound Rusk, 69-23, earn 20th win

Jacksonville defeated Rusk, 69-23, in a District 18-4A fray that was contested at John Alexander Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
The victory moved the Maidens to 20-6, 1-1 in district, while the Lady Eagles slipped to 0-2 in league play.
Jacksonville took its first lead, 4-3, with 5:32 left in the opening quarter following a basket by senior Andrea Donnell, and never trailed again.
Donnell finished with eight points, which all came in the first quarter, as the Maidens led 16-7 after one segment.
Donnell, Jacksonville’s leading re bounder came down with nine boards in the game.
Rusk pulled to within three points after Alasis Katon and Ny-Lah Tumblin sank threes in the first 1:12 of the second period to shrink the Jacksonville lead to 16-13.
Jacksonville responded by closing out the half on a 14-2 run to take a 30-15 lead into the break.
The Lady Eagles were in a bind early one after starter Riley Caveness was forced to leave the game in the first quarter due to an injury. The Lady Eagles suited out just seven players against a physical Jacksonville team.
The Maidens never let up. Jacksonville outscored the Red and Black 21-0 in the third frame to go up 51-15 heading into the fourth period.
“We came out and played our game tonight,” Jacksonville head girls basketball coach Sharae Schmitt said. “We didn’t play like a bunch of freshmen and sophomores like we did against Hudson the other night.”
Another Jacksonville senior that had a big night was Kristiana Huddleston, who came in off of the bench to score a game high 15 points. All of her points were scored exclusively in the second half, included three shots from beyond the arc.
“That’s an example of someone coming into the game ready to play and ready to do their job,” Schmitt said. “Kristiana Huddleston is not one of our leading scorers, but tonight she was our leading scorer, because she was focused and played with a lot of determination.”
Other Maidens to turn in noteworthy efforts included Ladasia Holman with nine points, Trunijah Butler, who also dropped in nine and Que Que Robertson, who knocked in eight points to go along with five rebounds and a block.
Holman also finished the night with six rebounds.
Kya Clater scored 11 points to lead Rusk.
Both teams will be back in action of Friday. Jacksonville will visit Bullard (0-2 in district) while the Lady Eagles host Palestine (1-1). Those games should get under way at 6:15 p.m.
“Bullard plays smart basketball,” Schmitt said. “We can’t afford to make a lot of mistakes against them and we have to go out and play like we did tonight.”
JUNIOR VARSITY: Jacksonville 45, Rusk 33
