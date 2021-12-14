Jacksonville girls rally in second half to beat Bullard, Cox scores 17

Jacksonville battled back from an 11-point halftime deficit to upset Bullard, 43-41, at John Alexander Gymnasium Tuesday night.
The Maidens evened their worksheet at 8-8 with the victory and will hit the road to Mabank on Friday.
Bullard (14-5) will entertain Henderson at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Jacksonville was much more physical in the final half and that seemed to disrupt the flow that the Lady Panthers had established in the opening half.
“We played like scared little girls in the first half,” Jacksonville head coach Lynn Nabi said. “I told them at halftime that Bullard was good, but that they were making them look better than they are, with all the mistakes that we were making.
“The bottom line was I told the team that we needed to play our game and do what we do in the second half, and if that wasn't going to be enough for us to win, then we would go back to practice and make some adjustments and figure it out.”
After turning the ball over just five times in the first half, Bullard turned the rock over on 13 occasions in the second half, with Jacksonville converting the errors into on several occasions.
“Frankly, I thought Bullard had trouble with our press (in the second half),” Nabi said.
Jacksonville trailed by one, 32-31, to start the final frame, but quickly made the lead and held it until Bullard's Trey'Ann Coppock drained a shot off the glass from close range, that put the Lady Panthers in front, 41-40, with 1:47 left in regulation.
The lead changed over to the home team following two free throws from Cox that came with 1:27 left in the game that made the score 42-41.
“Kiah's free throws at that point were huge,” Nabi said.
Cox went on to lead Jacksonville in scoring with 17 points.
A Kaniah Anderson free throw that came with :17 left accounted for Jacksonville's final point.
Anderson's main contribution was three triples that she sank in the third quarter when the Maidens outscored the Lady Panthers, 16-6.
Anderson wrapped up her evening with 10 points.
It was all Bullard early on as the Lady Panthers used a 12-0 run to take a 14-4 advantage after one period of play.
The Lady Panthers dropped in three treys in the first half, but didn't hit a 3-pointer in the final half.
“We pushed out a little bit on defense in the second half and I think that affected them some,” Nabi said.
Chaznil Scott tossed in seven points for the Maidens and Trunijah Butler had five.
Coppock led all players with 21 points for the Lady Panthers, while Carley Tucker scored 11 and Jayden Welch pitched in six after hitting a couple of 3-pointers.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Bullard 26, Jacksonville 13
