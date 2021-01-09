Jacksonville girls romp over Whitehouse

Jacksonville evened its conference record at 1-1 by taking a dominating 62-25 win over Whitehouse on Friday night in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville took the lead for good with 6:01 to play in the first quarter when Grace Abercrombie drained the first of six triples that she accounted for, giving the Maidens a 5-3 edge.
The Maidens then focused on their defensive play and held Whitehouse to three points over the next 4:58 to go up 15-6 with 1:03 left in the opening stanza.
Jacksonville (7-8, 1-1) led comfortably, 31-16 at halftime.
The Ladycats didn't offer much resistance in the second half, with the Maidens outscoring Whitehouse 31-9 in the final 16:00 of play.
“We missed so many shots that we should have made against Lufkin (Tuesday),” Fightin' Maiden head coach Lynn Nabi said. “We were cold as ice down there.
“I expected us to shoot the ball better tonight.”
Abercrombie, a College of Charleston signee, was the game's leading scorer with 29 points, 20 of which came in the first half.
Also scoring in double figures for Jacksonville was Andrea Donnell with 14.
Kristiana Huddleston chipped in five for Jacksonville.
Eight of the nine girls that dressed out for the Maidens scored at least two points.
Jacksonville will continue District 16-5A play by visiting Tyler High on Tuesday.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Whitehouse 43, Jacksonville 13
