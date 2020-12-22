Jacksonville girls spank Joaquin, 54-28, Abercrombie scores 26

JOAQUIN — Profiting from a 26 points from Grace Abercrombie, Jacksonville was able to notch a 54-28 road win over Joaquin on Monday afternoon.
The Maidens (4-5) have one more outing before opening conference play at Lufkin on Jan. 5, 2021. That will take place on Dec. 28 when Jacksonville visits Carthage.
The Maidens bolted out of the game like a thoroughbred, and when the first quarter ended the Maidens had 20 points compared to Joaquin’s five.
The Maidens led 35-17 at halftime, as the game was decided early for all intents and purposes.
Sophomores Andrea Donnell and Brooke Hornbuckle finished with 13 and eight points, respectively.
Abercrombie pumped in 17 of her points in the first half. The College of Charleston signee sank four 3-points in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.