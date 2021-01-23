Jacksonville girls stop Lufkin rally to win 48-43

Jacksonville fortified its grip on second place in the District 16-5A standings by holding off a late rally attempt by Lufkin and downing the Lady Panthers, 48-43, in Jacksonville on Friday night.
The win moved Jacksonville (10-9, 4-2) to two games in front of third-place Lufkin (9-10, 3-3).
The Maidens trail first-place Huntsville by two games.
Jacksonville led, 36-25, after three quarters of play, but Lufkin wasn't done by any means.
The Maidens came through at the charity strip, sinking 10 of 15 attempts from the line in the final frame to press out the triumph.
On the flip side, the Lady Panthers hit 4 of 8 attempts from the line in the last stanza.
College of Charleston-signee Grace Abercrombie poured in 19 points for her team, which included a pair of triples.
Kaniah Anderson, a junior, supplied 10 points and sophomore Ladashia Holman poured in nine for the Maidens.
Lufkin was paced in scoring by Tori Coleman with 10.
Jacksonville will trek to Whitehouse on Tuesday, with the varsity tip off scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
