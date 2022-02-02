Jacksonville girls suffer 53-34 loss to Tyler High

TYLER — In a District 16-5A game where each team was led in scoring by a freshman, Tyler High racked up a 53-34 triumph over visiting Jacksonville on Tuesday evening.
Trunijah Butler poured in 13 points for the Maidens (8-19, 0-8), while Kalsye Buffin dropped in 15 for Tyler (18-13, 5-3). Buffin also contributed seven rebounds and two steals.
Chaznil Scott added eight points for Jacksonville and Kearia Brown had five points.
Brooke Hornbuckle and Kaniah Anderson came down with five rebounds apiece.
Jacksonville is scheduled to host Nacogdoches at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, which will be Senior Night for the Maidens.
According to JISD officials, there is a strong possibility that all athletic events scheduled to take place on Friday will be moved to either Saturday or Monday, due to unfavorable weather conditions.
