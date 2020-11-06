Jacksonville gives Pine Tree a scare before falling 49-42

LONGVIEW — Jacksonville came oh so close to handing Pine Tree its first district loss on Friday night at Pirate Stadium, but when the final horn sounded, it was the Pirates who had escaped with a 49-42 victory.
Tribe quarterback Patrick Clater threw six touchdown passes in the game, on a night that he delivered strikes with a the precision of a surgeon.
The senior went 18-27-0 through the air for 233 yards, in a game that Jacksonville (1-5, 1-2) played turnover free.
Devin McCuin led Jacksonville in receiving, with six grabs for 79 yards and two touchdown catches, while Latrail Rivers had four catches for 71 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions.
Meanwhile, Kasey Canady reeled in four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Tony Pinson had one grab for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Behind 28-21 at halftime, it looked like the Pirates (5-0-1, 3-0) were on the verge of sealing the deal after the Pine Tree defense recorded what was the first defensive stop of the night when Pine Tree kept the Indians from scoring on the opening drive of the second half.
The Pirates then scored on their next two possessions to double up the Tribe 42-21 with 2:24 to go in the third period after Ethan Morgan ran in from five yards out. The score was set up by a 37-yard gain by Morgan on the third play of the five play march.
Jacksonville wasn't ready to wave the white flag, however, as the Indians cut the Pine Tree lead to 42-28 with 14 ticks left in the third when Clater dialed up Pinson, who ran a tight slant route, from 27 yards out.
Jacksonville then logged its first defensive stop of the night on Pine Tree's ensuing possession.
After the Pirates turned the ball over on downs, Jacksonville set up shop at their own 43-yard line, and Clater and Company needed just eight plays to score and pull to within a touchdown, 42-35, with 7:05 left in the fray.
The drive was capped off by a 14-yard touchdown reception by McCuin, who Clater found to be all alone in the end zone on a second-and 10 play.
Two plays earlier, Dominik Hernandez picked up 21 yards from scrimmage to propel the Indians. Hernandez was the Tribe's leading rusher, carrying 15 times for 72 yards.
The two clubs traded late touchdowns, as the the home team scored on a 4-yard run by D.J. Freeman at the 4:17 mark, which extended the Pirate lead to 49-35.
After kicking short pop-up kicks for most of the night, Pine Tree elected to kick it deep and Isaiah Mallard made the Bucs pay.
Mallard returned the kick 89 yards, setting Jacksonville up at the Pirate 10-yard line.
On the Indians' first play from scrimmage, Clater dialed up Rivers for the touchdown, that put the visitors to within seven points, 49-42.
That turned out to be the last time Jacksonville would get its hands on the ball, as the Pirates ran the clock out, giving the Tribe a steady dose of running plays.
With the Indians having just one time out remaining, it was little they could do to prolong things.
After Pine Tree had scored on the opening march of the evening, it looked like the Pirate defense had held the Indians to a three and out situation.
But the Tribe pulled a trick play out of their bag of tricks when punter Darrian Jones faked a punt form the Pine Tree 40-yard line and instead lofted a 21-yard pass to Canady that gave the Tribe a first down.
Jacksonville went on to tie the game when Canady latched on to a 6-yard scoring strike from Clater and muscled his way into the end zone after the catch, which knotted the score, 7-7.
Both place kickers had a perfect night on extra points with Pine Tree's Brandt Herber drilling seven PATs and Jose Solano of Jacksonville making good on six.
On the defensive side for the Indians, noteworthy performances were had by Brison Tatum, Kevin Hernandez and Canady.
An improving Jacksonville team will travel to Nacogdoches next week. The Dragons (2-3, 1-2) picked up their first district win on Friday by edging Mount Pleasant 25-23.
In other District 9-5A-II games played on Friday Whitehouse clobbered Hallsville, 42-6, and Texas High shut out Marshall, 28-0.
Pine Tree, Whitehouse and Texas High are tied for first place in district, all sporting 3-0 conference worksheets.l
