HENDERSON – Jacksonville wrapped up its season with a bang by beating Henderson, 44-35, at Lions Stadium on Thursday night.
The Indians, who never trailed in the game, end the year with a 3-7 overall record and 2-4 in District 9-4A-I play.
The Lions finish up at 1-9, 1-5.
Officially it was Senior Night for the Lions; however, several of the Tribe’s senior went out with a bang and made key contributions to their team’s victory.
One of those Indian seniors, quarterback Ryan McCown, threw three touchdown passes and passed for 362 yards (21-25-0).
Devin McCuin, in his final game as a high school player, led Jacksonville in receiving (10-106). He also threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to McCown and had six carries for 31 yards, which included a 6-yard scoring run.
Koda Canady, another Indian senior, hauled in a 77-yard touchdown pass from McCown, in addition to making several tackles defensively.
Jacksonville led 24-14 at halftime, but Henderson took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 69 yards in eight plays and tacked on a touchdown following a 7-yard scamper by Montana Warren that came with 8:52 to play in the third period. That score cut the Tribe advantage to 24-21.
The two teams then proceeded to trade two touchdown apiece before another Jacksonville senior, Jwaylon Kennedy joined the ever-growing list of Jacksonville players of impact.
With his team in front 37-35 with 9:27 left in the game, following a Lion touchdown, Kennedy fielded the kick off along the Henderson side line and jetted 82 yards for a touchdown.
After Jesus Nunez added the point after touchdown, Jacksonville led 44-35, and had the momentum.
On Henderson’s ensuing drive McCuin stepped in front of a Lion receiver and came up with an interception at the Jacksonville 19-yard line, which put the brakes on what looked like a promising drive by the Lions. The interception was the icing on the cake for McCuin, who has verbally committed to Texas San Antonio.
The Tribe played well early on and strolled out to a 24-7 lead with 6:29 to play in the first half.
McCuin’s touchdown run opened the scoring for the Indians. Nunez nailed a 27-yard field goal that made the score 10-0 in favor of the visitors.
Then a trick play that ended with McCuin hurling a touchdown pass to McCown and then McCown dialing up Jermaine Taylor for a 51-yard catch and run touchdown, which was the first of two touchdown catches for Taylor.
Jacobe Robinson tossed a 2-yard scoring strike to Kaleb Tate and a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Robinson in the final seven minutes of the opening half to get the Lions back into the game.
Defensive standouts for the Indians, in addition to McCuin and Canady, were Michael Miles, Cash Bearden and Karson Shoemaker.
Jacksonville collected 432 total yards in the game (370 passing, 62 rushing).
Thursday’s game was the 85th meeting between the Indians and the Lions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.