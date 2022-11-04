Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.