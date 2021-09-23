Jacksonville-Hallsville to open district at Tomato Bowl Friday

Jacksonville's second of five home games this season is a huge one due to the fact that it is the District 9-5A-II opener.
The Indians will play host to the Hallsville Bobcats at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Both clubs will enter the fracas with 0-3 records.
“You always want to win your home games,” Jacksonville head coach Wayne Coleman said. “You only have four home games in district, so each one is critical. It's always much more difficult to go out on the road and try to get a win than it is to get one at home.”
Hallsville has lost to Henderson, Kilgore and Chapel Hill. Those three clubs have a combined 10-2 record.
On the flip side, the Tribe have fallen to Crandall, Palestine and Henderson. The combined record of Jacksonville's opponent is 7-4.
Both teams had an open date last Friday and last played on Sept. 10.
The Bobcats lost, 35-16, to undefeated Chapel Hill at home, while the Indians found them selves on the short end of things in Henderson, where the Lions (3-1) won, 21-6.
Hallsville is coached by Josh Strickland, who is in his first season at the helm of the Bobcat program.
The last time Jacksonville posted a win on the gridiron was against Hallsville — the Tribe prevailed 59-44 at Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 23, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.