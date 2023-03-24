Jacksonville led from start to finish in its 4-1 Class 4A, Region II Bi-district victory over Henderson on Friday night at The Historic Tomato Bowl.
The Tribe, who extended its winning streak to nine games, improved to 19-3-2, while Henderson, the third place team out of District 15-4A, ends the year at 15-8-1.
Jacksonville, the No. 2 seed from District 16-4A, advances to an Area round date with Paris (17-7), who defeated Bullard, 2-0, in Bi-district play. That match is tentatively set for Tuesday night at Grand Saline High School.
Jacob Gonzalez put the Tribe on the board first when he scored on a penalty kick at the 16:50 mark of the opening half. Gonzalez was pushed inside the 18-yard box by a Henderson player.
The Tribe were able to go into intermission with a great deal of momentum following a goal by Nathan Ramirez that came from about 12 yards out that ended up in the side of the net. Ramirez' boot swelled the Jacksonville lead to 2-0.
Henderson came ready to play and when the Lions' Juan Gonzalez picked up a deflection and got the ball past Jacksonville keeper Davy Smith from about 4-yards out, some of the momentum shifted to the Lions, who trimmed the home team's lead to 2-1 with 26:25 left in the match.
Jacksonville answered by scoring twice in the final 13:00 to secure the victory, while holding Henderson in check.
Armando Lara sent the ball into the net from about 15 yards out, from the left side while Karol Cardenas notched a goal off of a cross from the right side that came with 6:44 left to play.
"Karol Cardenas did a nice job for us (Friday)," Jacksonville head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo said. "Not only was he able to score, but he played well in the middle and really distributed the ball well."
Smith made six saves on the night and was the winning keeper, while Henderson's Chris Rocha came up with 12 saves in his club's loss.
"You have to give Henderson credit," Jaramillo said. "They came in here and had a good game plan and were able to slow us down with their style of play. We didn't expect that, and it forced us to make some adjustments. Our kids responded well."
Jacksonville had 15 shots on goal compared to the Lions' seven.
