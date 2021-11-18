Jacksonville High AD/HFC Wayne Coleman retires

After a seven-year stint as athletic director and head football coach at Jacksonville High School, Wayne Coleman announced to the media on Thursday that he has retired.
Coleman notified Brad Stewart, JISD Superintendent of his decision on Monday.
Coleman's teams compiled a 21-51 record.
The Indians posted back-to-back 6-5 seasons in 2016 and 2017, finishing in third and fourth place, respectively, in the district standings.
The past-two seasons the Tribe finished 1-9.
Jacksonville last qualified for the playoffs in 2017.
“It was time for me to move on,” Coleman said. “It's time for someone to come in here with a fresh approach. I wanted to do this in order to give the district as much time as possible to hire a new coach so that he can get here and get his system installed (before spring practice)."
“Jacksonville has been a good place for us, and we were given everything that we asked for. When the next season rolls around, I plan on being the Indians' biggest fan.”
As far as his most memorable wins; Coleman said the ones he will remember most are ones that were revealed in the past 48 hours.
“In the past couple of days I have heard from quite a few former players, and some of them I thought had forgot about Jacksonville football and Wayne Coleman a long time ago,” Coleman said. “Remembering where some of those kids were when they first came into the program and seeing where they are now; those are the wins that I will never forget.”
