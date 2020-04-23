Jacksonville High Athletics moving forward once again

Just as the United States has started the slow recovery process from its fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), the Jacksonville High School Athletic Department has begun to take small steps forward and cobble together plans for the future.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott canceled the remainder of the spring term for schools throughout the state late last week, and what happens after that time is still in the governor's hands; to be determined.
One thing is for sure, there is a plethora of behind the scenes dialog being discussed between the areas athletic directors, as each is attempting to put together a seamless course of navigation in the uncharted waters of recovery from a pandemic.
“There are a whole lot of phone calls going on right now between athletic directors and coaches,” Jacksonville High School athletic director and head football coach Wayne Coleman said in a Tuesday morning interview. “We are all trying to determine the best way to close down a school year without having school, and the best way to get ready for fall practice without having spring practice,” he said.
Coleman said that Jacksonville students can look forward to the annual Athletic Awards Banquet.
This year's banquet will take place on Thursday, May 21 and will be done in a virtual manner. The district will be releasing more details in the near future, Coleman said.
“We will recognize all of the athletes from all of the sports, just as we normally do, and all of the scholarships will be awarded,” Coleman added.
One thing that the virus hasn't changed is the need for all student-athletes (male and female) in grades 7-12 to have a physical prior to participating in their respective sports.
Due to the disruption caused by COVID-19, a mass physical program will not be able to take place this year.
Coleman said that the district is working with some of the local physicians, and that the hope is to put together a program where student-athletes can schedule an appointment with a participating doctor and pay a reduced rate for their sports physical.
Details will be released as soon as things are finalized.
Although all state qualifying tournaments and the state championships in 7 on 7 football have be canceled, Coleman did not rule out that the possibility that the Indians could see some 7 on 7 action this summer.
“I have talked to a couple of schools, and if we can get the kids back in here by the first of July, then I think we could see some Monday Night Football being played,” he said, optimistically.
As for summer camps, Coleman said as things stand now, he believes all of the summer camps will take place; most likely in July.
Coleman said that workout programs have been sent to the Indian football players, so that they can maintain their conditioning at home until on-campus activities are allowed to take place.
“We, of course, have no way of making sure the workouts are being done,” Coleman said. “We hope they are, and whenever we are allowed to workout together again, we want our kids to come back in shape.”
The Indians are conducting position meetings via Zoom (video conferencing) in the meantime.
“We are trying to make things as simple as possible for the kids,” Coleman said. “By having some two-way players, we have to coordinate the times, so people are available at the right times.”
Coleman said that one key component that the University Interscholastic League (UIL) will have to make a decision on (after student-athletes have been given the green light to return to campus) is how many hours a week will student-athletes be allowed to workout.
“The coaches in each region have joined together and made a recommendation to the UIL for them to consider,” Coleman said. “I think most coaches would like to see the UIL approve some extra hours, so that we can make up for lost time and try to get the kids ready for fall practice.”
Currently, student-athletes can only workout eight hours per week during the summer.
