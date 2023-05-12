Jacksonville High caps off 2022-23 sports season by honoring its top performers

Devin McCuin, left, is presented with the Pete Lammons Memorial Scholarship during the Jacksonville Athletic Banquet that took place Monday evening. Making the presentation is Charles Holman. McCuin will be playing football at University Texas San Antonio later this year.

 Photo courtesy of Grace Traylor/JISD

Jacksonville High School honored its top performers both in the classroom and on the fields/courts on Monday night at the annual Jacksonville Athletic Banquet.

The special evening was sponsored by the Jacksonville Athletic Booster Club and took place at the Jacksonville High School Cafeteria.

Ryan McCown was awarded the Dick Sheffield Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), which was presented by the Jacksonville Education Foundation and Devin McCuin was awarded the the Pete Lammons Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), which was also presented by the Jacksonville Education Foundation.

The Wanda Patton Memorial Scholarship, the most prestigeous award presented to a female athlete, went to Alyssa Justice.

The Jacksonville Athletic Booster Club awarded two scholarships, valued at $500 each, one to Adrian Hernandez and the other to Claudia Mireles, members of the Tribe Tennis team, who had the highest grade point average (male/female) among all student-athletes.

Included in the memorial scholarships that were distributed this year were two, worth $1,000 each.

Nathan Ramirez was named as the Alex Sandoval Memorial Scholarship winner, which was made possible by Adriel “Speedy” Mendoza and Rudy and Jenna Jaramillo.

The Heather Folden Memorial Scholarship, which was funded by the Folden family, went to Tacarra Foremen.

Memorial Scholarships

In memory of Winner Presented By

Dick Sheffield ($1,000) Ryan McCown Jacksonville Education Foundation

Pete Lammons ($1,000) Devin McCuin Jacksonville Education Foundation

Heather Folden ($1,000) Tacarra Forman Folden family

Alex Sandoval ($1,000) Nathan Ramirez “Speedy” Mendoza, Rudy and Jenna Jaramillo

Eli Santana ($700) Aly Toledo Santana family

Jonathan Sanders Dylen Roberts Sanders family

Payton Diers Dakota Martinez Diers family

Wanda Patton Alyssa Justice Jacksonville Athletic Booster Club

Rick Watson Kaden Franklin The Montgomerys

Driver Bob Kentrell Ferguson Jacksonville Education Foundation

Darryl Bonner Kentrell Ferguson Jacksonville Athletic Booster Club

Scholarships are worth $500 unless otherwise indicated.

J’ville Athletic Booster Club Scholarships (top GPA/boy-girl) Adrain Hernandez, Claudia Mireles

J’ville Tennis Association – Alex Hesterly, Ethan Kohler, Claudia Mireles

Scholarships are worth $500 each.

Fightin’ Heart Award Winners

Football-Blake Causey, Jwaylon Kennedy

Tennis-Alex Hesterly (male), Sarah McCullough (female)

Girls Basketball-Kristiana Huddleston, Ladasia Holman

Boys Basketball-Kaden Franklin

Boys Soccer-Dylen Roberts

Girls Soccer-Mia Morales

Golf-Grady Ault, Jacob Lackey, William Alexander, Palmer Thompson

Boys Cross Country-Cristobal Gallegos

Girls Cross Country-Emily Martinez

Baseball-Hunter Nance, Ryan Walker

Softball-Jasmine Gallegos

Volleyball-Janetzy Garcia, Trunijah Butler

