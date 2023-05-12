Jacksonville High caps off 2022-23 sports season by honoring its top performers

Jacksonville High School honored its top performers both in the classroom and on the fields/courts on Monday night at the annual Jacksonville Athletic Banquet.
The special evening was sponsored by the Jacksonville Athletic Booster Club and took place at the Jacksonville High School Cafeteria.
Ryan McCown was awarded the Dick Sheffield Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), which was presented by the Jacksonville Education Foundation and Devin McCuin was awarded the the Pete Lammons Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), which was also presented by the Jacksonville Education Foundation.
The Wanda Patton Memorial Scholarship, the most prestigeous award presented to a female athlete, went to Alyssa Justice.
The Jacksonville Athletic Booster Club awarded two scholarships, valued at $500 each, one to Adrian Hernandez and the other to Claudia Mireles, members of the Tribe Tennis team, who had the highest grade point average (male/female) among all student-athletes.
Included in the memorial scholarships that were distributed this year were two, worth $1,000 each.
Nathan Ramirez was named as the Alex Sandoval Memorial Scholarship winner, which was made possible by Adriel “Speedy” Mendoza and Rudy and Jenna Jaramillo.
The Heather Folden Memorial Scholarship, which was funded by the Folden family, went to Tacarra Foremen.
Memorial Scholarships
In memory of Winner Presented By
Dick Sheffield ($1,000) Ryan McCown Jacksonville Education Foundation
Pete Lammons ($1,000) Devin McCuin Jacksonville Education Foundation
Heather Folden ($1,000) Tacarra Forman Folden family
Alex Sandoval ($1,000) Nathan Ramirez “Speedy” Mendoza, Rudy and Jenna Jaramillo
Eli Santana ($700) Aly Toledo Santana family
Jonathan Sanders Dylen Roberts Sanders family
Payton Diers Dakota Martinez Diers family
Wanda Patton Alyssa Justice Jacksonville Athletic Booster Club
Rick Watson Kaden Franklin The Montgomerys
Driver Bob Kentrell Ferguson Jacksonville Education Foundation
Darryl Bonner Kentrell Ferguson Jacksonville Athletic Booster Club
Scholarships are worth $500 unless otherwise indicated.
J’ville Athletic Booster Club Scholarships (top GPA/boy-girl) Adrain Hernandez, Claudia Mireles
J’ville Tennis Association – Alex Hesterly, Ethan Kohler, Claudia Mireles
Scholarships are worth $500 each.
Fightin’ Heart Award Winners
Football-Blake Causey, Jwaylon Kennedy
Tennis-Alex Hesterly (male), Sarah McCullough (female)
Girls Basketball-Kristiana Huddleston, Ladasia Holman
Boys Basketball-Kaden Franklin
Boys Soccer-Dylen Roberts
Girls Soccer-Mia Morales
Golf-Grady Ault, Jacob Lackey, William Alexander, Palmer Thompson
Boys Cross Country-Cristobal Gallegos
Girls Cross Country-Emily Martinez
Baseball-Hunter Nance, Ryan Walker
Softball-Jasmine Gallegos
Volleyball-Janetzy Garcia, Trunijah Butler
