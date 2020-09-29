Jacksonville High netters level Lufkin, 10-2

Jacksonville Tribe Tennis had a successful beginning to its district campaign last week by beating Lufkin, 10 (13) -2 in Lufkin.
Jacksonville's only defeats came in Mixed Doubles and in No. 4 Boy's Singles.
In Boy's Singles, Jacksonville winners included Alex Hassell (6-0,6-1), Tavis Dosser (6-2, 7-6 (4)) and Will Royon (6-0, 6-7 (5), (10-7).
Haley George (8-2), Isabelle Maiquez (6-4, 6-2), Sarah McCullough (7-5, 6-3) and Laura Little (8-5) were all victorious in Girl's Singles.
Jacksonville swept the Boy's and Girl's Doubles matches.
For the boys Hassell/Dosser won 6-2, 6-2; Sergio Riveria/Caleb Blakeney earned a 7-5, 6-3 decision and the team of Ethan Kohler/Royon came out on top 6-4, 6-2.
Winning pairings in Girl's Doubles were George/Maiquez 6-2, 6-3; McCullough/Molly Bentoski 7-5, 6-1 and Alena Trawick/Laurine Ugbebor 6-0, 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.