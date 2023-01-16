Jacksonville High soccer roundup

MAIDENS
Jacksonville went 2-0-1 in the Pine Tree Invitational late last week to move to 5-0-1 for the season.
After defeating Pine Tree, 4-1, on Thursday, the Maidens and Kilgore batted to a scoreless draw on Friday.
Jacksonville bounced back Saturday and stopped Corsicana's Lady Tigers, 3-2, to end the tournament on a positive note.
At 1 p.m. on Thursday the Maidens will go up against Nacogdoches in the Longview Tournament.
INDIANS
On THursday the Indians opened play in the Longview Tournament by playing Pine Tree to a 3-3 draw.
The following day the Tribe handed host Longview a 1-0 loss at Lobo Stadium.
Jacksonville (5-2-1) ended its run in the tourney on Saturday by losing to undefeated Tyler Legacy, 3-0.
At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday the Tribe will travel to Nacogdoches for a date with the Dragons.
The Indians' home opener is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Friday and will be against Whitehouse. A junior varsity match between the two schools will begin at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.