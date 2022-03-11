Jacksonville High tennis roundup

VARSITY — Thursday, Midlothian Varsity Tournament


Top finishes-Jacksonville

Boys Doubles — Ethan Kohler/Will Royon, fifth place

Won-Corsicana (8-4)

Lost-Whitehouse (5-8)

Won-Weatherford (8-4)

Won-Weatherford (8-1)



Boys Doubles-Westyn Hassell/Emmanuel Silva, 2-2

Won-Arlington Lamar (8-2)

Won-Corsicana (8-3)



Girls Doubles-Molly Bentoski/Laurine Ugbebor, 2-2

Won-Kaufman (8-2)

Won-Midlothian Heritage (8-4)



JUNIOR VARSITY — Wednesday, Longview JV Tournament

Top finishes Jacksonville

Mixed Doubles — Matty Byrd/Diesel Thiel, first place

Won-Lufkin (8-2)

Won-Whitehopuse (8-4)

Won-Whitehouse (6-4, 6-2)



Mixed Doubles — Rachel Dye/Tomas Gloger, consolation winner

Lost-Whitehouse (7-9)

Won-Lufkin (8-6)

Won-Lufkin (8-6)



Boys Doubles — Dylan Dosser/Danny Ramirez, second place

Won-Lufkin (9-8)

Won-Whitehouse (9-8)

Won-Tyler (8-3)

Lost-Whitehouse (1-6, 3-6)



Girls Doubles — Gracie Webb/Diana Cornejo, second place

Won-Tyler (8-2)

Won-Lufkin (8-3)

Lost-Whitehouse (1-6, 1-6)



Girls Singles — Mayte Otero, third place

Won-Lufkin (8-1)

Lost-Troup (1-8)

Won-Palestine (8-2)



Boys Singles — Felipe Ortega, fourth place

Won-Lufkin (8-5)

Lost-Whitehouse (4-8)

Lost-Whitehouse (0-8)



Mixed Doubles — Katelyn Cantu/Braydon Murphy, fourth place

Won-Troup (8-0)

Lost-Whitehouse (5-8)

