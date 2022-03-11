VARSITY — Thursday, Midlothian Varsity Tournament
Top finishes-Jacksonville
Boys Doubles — Ethan Kohler/Will Royon, fifth place
Won-Corsicana (8-4)
Lost-Whitehouse (5-8)
Won-Weatherford (8-4)
Won-Weatherford (8-1)
Boys Doubles-Westyn Hassell/Emmanuel Silva, 2-2
Won-Arlington Lamar (8-2)
Won-Corsicana (8-3)
Girls Doubles-Molly Bentoski/Laurine Ugbebor, 2-2
Won-Kaufman (8-2)
Won-Midlothian Heritage (8-4)
JUNIOR VARSITY — Wednesday, Longview JV Tournament
Top finishes Jacksonville
Mixed Doubles — Matty Byrd/Diesel Thiel, first place
Won-Lufkin (8-2)
Won-Whitehopuse (8-4)
Won-Whitehouse (6-4, 6-2)
Mixed Doubles — Rachel Dye/Tomas Gloger, consolation winner
Lost-Whitehouse (7-9)
Won-Lufkin (8-6)
Won-Lufkin (8-6)
Boys Doubles — Dylan Dosser/Danny Ramirez, second place
Won-Lufkin (9-8)
Won-Whitehouse (9-8)
Won-Tyler (8-3)
Lost-Whitehouse (1-6, 3-6)
Girls Doubles — Gracie Webb/Diana Cornejo, second place
Won-Tyler (8-2)
Won-Lufkin (8-3)
Lost-Whitehouse (1-6, 1-6)
Girls Singles — Mayte Otero, third place
Won-Lufkin (8-1)
Lost-Troup (1-8)
Won-Palestine (8-2)
Boys Singles — Felipe Ortega, fourth place
Won-Lufkin (8-5)
Lost-Whitehouse (4-8)
Lost-Whitehouse (0-8)
Mixed Doubles — Katelyn Cantu/Braydon Murphy, fourth place
Won-Troup (8-0)
Lost-Whitehouse (5-8)
Jacksonville High tennis roundup
- From staff reports
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Cherokee County arrests for Feb. 22-28
- Gas prices continues to soar locally; $4.79 a gallon at one J'ville merchant
- Brady Robinson heats up while on Gents' Cali road trip
- Former Jacksonville City Manager Smith resigns in Dension
- Vito High voted District 16-5A Most Valuable Player
- Recollections of Jacksonville: The “Fabric” of Jacksonville History
- Baseball: Jacksonville earns a 5-2 win over state-ranked Woodville
- SENIOR NIGHT SHUTOUT: Nava sparks JHS boys to a 2-0 win over Hornets
- Walk off hit by Devillier gives Indians a win over Paris Chism
- Cherokee County arrests for Feb. 15-21
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.