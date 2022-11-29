NACOGDOCHES - Jacksonville escaped with a 55-54 win over Nacogdoches on Tuesday night in Nacogdoches.
The Tribe (1-1) appeared on the way to winning in blowout fashion after taking a 44-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Nacogdoches (2-2) made some adjustments during the break and came out in the second half and outscored the Indians, 32-11, but the effort fell short on the scoreboard.
Karmelo Clayborne scored a game-high 22 points for the Tribe, who are scheduled to play in the Lufkin Tournament beginning on Thursday.
Jermaine Taylor canned 14 points, Devin McCuin added six and Koda Canady scored five.
The Dragons were led by Jaylon Brown with 20 points.
Each team sank five treys in the game.
Jacksonville had an off night at the free thrown line where the Indians converted on 8-of-26 shots. On the flip side, the Dragons were 5-for-10 at the line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.