Jacksonville hoops teams to host Lufkin Hudson on Tue.; boys to try to go 4-0

The first varsity doubleheader involving teams from Jacksonville High School will be played on Tuesday night at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
The Maidens (2-7) will take on Lufkin Hudson (4-0) at 6:15 p.m., with the 3-0 Indians slated to wrap up the triple header by taking on the Hudson boys at 7:30 p.m. The Hornets are 4-1 on the year.
The Indians' latest win came on Saturday afternoon when Jacksonville escaped Marshall with a 58-51 victory over the Mavericks.
The Maidens, who are in the midst of a rebuilding campaign, lost to Tyler Legacy (score unavailable) in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Tuesday's card begins with a 5:30 p.m. game that will feature the junior varsity boys squads from Hudson and Jacksonville.
