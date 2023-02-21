The Bullard High School Panthers and Lady Panthers won team titles in their respective divisions at the Jacksonville Indian Golf Classic, which was played Monday at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.
The Bullard boys came in at 310, well ahead of runner-up Palestine (337) and third place Hudson (369).
The Jacksonville boys finished fifth, with a team score of 381.
Bullard's Kyle Schneider and Matthew Elliot carded rounds of 73 and 76, respectively, to finish in first and second place in the individual standings.
Landon Vardeman of Nacogdoches was third, coming in at 78.
Jacksonville was paced by Grady Ault, who tied for fourth place, ending the windy day at 79.
Other participants for the Indians included William Alexander (97), Jacob Lackey (99) and Palmer Thompson (106).
A total of 52 boys participated in the tournament.
GIRLS
Team Bullard finished up with a score of 360, 22 strokes in front of Canton, who came in second place. Tyler Legacy (414) rounded out the top three in the team standings.
Medalist honors went to Adyson Pipkin (77) and Gracie Smith (79) of Bullard and Bella Irwin from Canton, who turned in the third-lowest score, 84.
The Jacksonville Maidens made their debut in the tourney.
Gretchen Ault shot a 110 and Laney McCown, who was playing in her first competitive tournament, carded a 121.
Ault finished in 19th place and McCown in 39th place in a field that numbered 53 young ladies.
The Maidens' Saga Yngvesson was unable to finish.
"The course was playing about as difficult as it can," Jacksonville head golf coach Jason Shuck said. "It was windy, firm, and fast. Any round south of 80 today was well-earned"
" I was proud of our freshmen girls in their debut. The future of JHS Maiden golf looks bright with reinforcements likely coming from the middle school next year."
Shuck also had high praise for the staff at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club and to members of the Jacksonville Booster Club for making the tournament a "huge success".
