Jacksonville Indian hoops camp opens Monday evening

The Jacksonville Indians Basketball Camp is scheduled to take place Monday through Wednesday at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
Sessions are scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day.
The camp is open to incoming second through ninth graders.
The camp registration fee is $35 (checks payable to Mark Alexander, Attention Basketball Camp). Sign ups will be accepted on the first night of camp.
Campers should wear basketball appropriate clothing and bring water or a sports drink.
